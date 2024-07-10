Housing Developer Tees Off to Raise £12,600 for Welsh Charities

Partnerships developer Lovell has raised a total of £12,600 at its 29th annual charity golf day.

The event was held at Whitchurch Golf Club, near the developer’s regional head office, and saw 24 teams compete. Lovell employees, subcontractors, partners and consultants teed off in the morning, before taking part in a charity auction at the end of the day. The auction was hosted by Sean Holley, rugby Union coach and broadcaster, and consisted of prizes donated by Lovell clients and its supply chain.

Over the past 28 years, the Lovell golf day has raised more than £121,400 for charities across Wales.

This year, the chosen charities are Llamau, Signposted Cymru and Wales Air Ambulance.

Llamau is the leading homelessness charity in Wales, supporting vulnerable young people and women. The charity assists those in need by offering them a safe place to stay, supporting them to live independently by teaching the necessary skills and confidence, and helping them back into education or employment.

Signposted Cymru provides immediate support to individuals struggling with mental health and wellbeing issues. The charity offers a range of services, such as physical training and outdoor activities, counselling and therapy sessions, mediation and yoga, and financial guidance. The organisation has recently provided support to Lovell members of staff through workshops and one-to-one meetings.

Wales Air Ambulance delivers advanced lifesaving medical care and is the only air ambulance charity based in and dedicated to the people of Wales.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“We take a lot of pride in the work we do at Lovell to support our communities, and to raise £4,200 for each of these three charities is fantastic. Llamau, Signposted Cymru and Wales Air Ambulance are incredible charities that each provide an invaluable service to the people of Wales, and we are very proud to have supported them.”

Denise Kennedy, Corporate Partnership Manager at Llamau, said:

“Llamau would like to say a huge thank you to Lovell for its continual support and to all the companies who took part in the golf day to raise money for charity. The money donated to Llamau will help homeless young people aged 16 – 24. Llamau has supported more than 100,000 people in Wales over 35 years, and the financial support of corporate and individual donors makes the work we do possible. Again, thank you to everyone who has sliced, chipped, bogied and birdied altogether to raise funds, it means the world to us and the people we support.”

Darren Thomas, CEO and founder of Signposted Cymru, added:

“We are so grateful at Signposted Cymru that Lovell has chosen us as one of their charities for this event. We rely on public donations to be able to keep supporting the people of Wales with their mental health.”

Laura Coyne, Wales Air Ambulance’s Community Fundraising Manager, said: