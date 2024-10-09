Housing Association Brings Energy-Efficient Homes to Nelson

Work has been completed on five new energy-efficient bungalows on the site of the former ambulance station in Nelson, Caerphilly.

Not-for-profit housing association United Welsh worked with Caerphilly County Borough Council and Welsh Government to bring the energy-efficient homes to the community.

The two-bedroom bungalows have been built with high insulation and have achieved the top energy efficiency rating of EPC-A. Air source heat pumps supply heating and hot water instead of gas, and solar panels on the rooves convert sunlight into electricity to power the homes, reducing the impact on the environment and lowering energy bills for residents.

The homes were created using timber frame structures provided by Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group. Celtic Offsite produced the timber frames from its factory in Caerphilly, and the bungalows were completed on-site by Kingfisher Developments Wales.

Lynn Morgan, Executive Director of Development and Regeneration at United Welsh said:

“It’s great to see these high-quality bungalows come to life and we’re pleased to bring more affordable housing options to Nelson. “It’s important for residents to live in homes suitable for their needs, so they can live comfortably and independently. This new development is a much-needed contribution towards meeting the demand for accessible homes in the community”.

Cllr Shayne Cook, Cabinet Member for Housing at Caerphilly Council, added:

“Delivering energy efficient, affordable homes is a key priority for us as a Council. We’re delighted to work in partnership with United Welsh to deliver these high-quality homes to help meet the specific housing needs of local people.”

This development was funded by the Welsh Government Social Housing Grant.