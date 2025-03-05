Celebrating the Inspirational Business Women in STEM & Construction (IBWISC) Initiative

Data suggests that women make up about 29% of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) workforce.

In the construction industry, the representation is lower, with women comprising approximately 15.8% of the workforce.

On 7 March 2025, ahead of International Women’s Day, industry leaders, business professionals, and aspiring young women in STEM and Construction will gather at the House of Lords for the Inspirational Business Women in STEM & Construction (IBWISC) Initiative.

Hosted by Baroness Sandy Verma and Dr. Roni Savage, an award-winning engineer and business leader, the event will champion the role of women in STEM and construction, celebrate their achievements, and foster new opportunities for future generations.

Dr. Roni Savage, Founder and Managing Director of Jomas Associates, is spearheading this initiative to address the gender imbalance in STEM and construction careers, and highlight the importance of visibility, mentorship, and opportunity for women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

“As a businesswoman in construction, I understand the barriers that many face when entering and progressing in these fields,” said Dr. Roni Savage. “This event is about breaking those barriers and ensuring that women are not only encouraged to pursue careers in these sectors, but are also supported and celebrated throughout their journeys. I’m grateful for the support of our incredible partners who share this vision.”

The IBWISC Initiative is supported by leading organisations committed to diversity and inclusion, including CITB, EY, Jomas Associates, Cultural Nexus, Stellar & Rose, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), ODPR, and BBCWiSTEM.

Danny Clarke, CITB, said:

“I’m supporting IBWISC because visibility changes everything. If we want a diverse and inclusive industry, we need to be shouting about the incredible women already leading the way in STEM and construction. This aligns perfectly with the work I do on the Top 100 Women in Construction—championing role models, breaking barriers, and making sure the next generation sees a future where they belong. It’s not just about recognition; it’s about real change. And if we don’t highlight the talent in our industry, how can we expect people to believe they have a place in it?”

EY, a global leader in professional services, is investing in the next generation of female innovators through initiatives such as the EY STEM App, an interactive learning platform designed to inspire and educate young girls about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

ODPR, a leading consultancy in communications and supply chain engagement, highlighted the importance of representation and storytelling in construction:

“Having been born into the supply chain within the construction industry, I am passionate about sharing my story to encourage others to join,” said Jacqueline O’Donovan, ODPR.

BBCWiSTEM, a network dedicated to supporting women in STEM across the UK, underlined the importance of creating a strong talent pipeline:

“This is a fantastic initiative that inspires leaders and others to build a strong pipeline of talent in construction. By supporting changemakers like Roni Savage, we amplify the momentum for progress. As we approach Women’s History Month, this serves as an important legacy for the future,” said Lalita Tharani, BBCWiSTEM.

Cultural Nexus, a platform fostering inclusion across industries, reinforced the need for diverse representation:

“Women of all backgrounds must see themselves reflected in STEM and construction. IBWISC is a powerful initiative that ensures diverse voices are heard and celebrated.”

Stellar & Rose, known for its leadership development expertise, emphasised the importance of creating environments where women can thrive: