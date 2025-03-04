Gwynedd Net Zero Training Helps Businesses Expand their Services

To mark Women in Construction Week, Kate Robinson from Blaenau Ffestiniog wants to encourage other women to make the most of support that is available to help them get ahead in electrical engineering.

She has taken advantage of a training scheme to develop her skills in the electrical and green technology sectors.

The Net Zero Training Gwynedd programme, funded by the Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered by Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, aims to equip businesses with the skills they need to meet the challenges of sustainability and environmental responsibility. Robinsons Electrical, a family-run electrical services provider based in Tanygrisiau, is one of those businesses. Owner Kate Robinson enrolled on the programme to expand her company’s offer and develop her own skills.

She said:

“The training has been invaluable to us, it has meant we can now offer installation services for solar panels, electricity energy storage systems (EESS) and EV charging points. We can work with our customers to advise them on energy storage and savings, which is becoming increasingly important.”

In addition to expanding her services, Kate is also breaking barriers as a woman in the male-dominated electrical engineering field.

“The industry can be challenging, but my message to aspiring female electricians would be that it is easier than you think, with determination and the right training,” she said. “The flexibility of being self-employed has made this career choice very rewarding for me.”

Courses have been delivered at housing association, Adra’s Tŷ Gwyrddfai decarbonisation hub in Penygroes in partnership with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Centre for Infrastructure Skills and Technology (CIST).

Gareth Hughes is Centre Manager CIST. He said: