Housebuilder Introduces The New, New Build

The next generation of new build homes has been introduced by Castle Green Homes.

Combining time-honoured style and materials with modern methods and digital technology, the homebuilder has revolutionised the way its homes are built and sold.

Headquartered in St Asaph, Castle Green is currently building and selling new homes at Bridgewater View at Daresbury Garden Village, Cheshire; Brook Meadow, Penyffordd, Flintshire; Orchard Place, Thornton, Sefton; and Mayes yr Haul, St Asaph, Denbighshire.

Across all its developments, the homes combine the best of old and new, both in their design and construction. Externally they’re inspired by the architecture of the Arts & Craft era, while inside they’re designed for modern living.

The homes are built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames. Around a quarter of UK homes are currently built with timber frames, but they date back to medieval and Tudor times.

“Modern timber frames offer a fast, reliable method of building, with lower CO2 created than conventional building methods,” Stuart Andrew, design & planning director at Castle Green Homes, said. “Effectively, the timber frame system replaces the block work in the construction of our homes. The properties still look the same, with the advantage that build times are reduced, so our customer can move sooner. Plus, because timber framed homes are engineered to have lower air permeability and are generously insulated, this reduces the amount of energy needed to heat the home, making them potentially cheaper to run.”

Castle Green’s homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A or B, making them among the most energy efficient available. Kitchens are fitted with energy efficient appliances. Eco labelled white goods such as dishwashers/ washing machines are provided or encouraged, all to A level rating.

The energy efficiency of a new Castle Green home increases the finance options available to our purchasers.

Sales and marketing director Caryl Russell said: “Research from the Home Builders’ Federation suggests those who live in a new house could save £2,200 a year on their energy bills*. The HBF found that new homes are 55% cheaper to run than older properties and predicts that when the Future Homes Standard come into effect energy bills for the average new build property will be 70% cheaper than their older counterparts. But it’s not just lower energy bills that our homeowners can enjoy.”

Caryl added:

“Homes with an EPC rating of B and above qualify to be purchased using green mortgages. Lenders tend to offer a lower rate with a green mortgage compared with a standard mortgage. This means that our homeowners can potentially enjoy long term savings on their monthly mortgage repayments. We can put buyers in contact with mortgage specialists who will help them understand the options available to them.”

Buyers at Maes yr Haul could find they have even more options available as selected homes there qualify for Help to Buy – Wales.

Designed to make homeownership easier to afford, Help to Buy – Wales is exclusive to new homes priced up to £300,000**. The Welsh Government scheme is only available with homes with an EPC B rating and above.

To purchase a home using Help to Buy – Wales, customers should only need a 5% deposit and 75% mortgage. The remaining 20% is covered by an equity loan, which is interest free for five years.

Further research by the HBF suggests it costs more than £70,000 to bring a three-bedroom semi-detached home up to the same standard of a new build equivalent.

“The financial cost doesn’t take into account the time or the emotional investment renovating an older property requires including sourcing trades and finding suppliers,” Caryl said. “Buy a new Castle Green home and you can select from a wide range of standard and upgrade options to customise it to your personal taste, then sit back while we take care of the hard work.”

Castle Green has revolutionised the home-buying journey with Willow, a digital new homes assistant. The innovative system has earned awards including the digital transformation category of the Marketing Week Awards and the best use of marketing technology category of the Construction Marketing Awards.

“Willow is industry-leading, providing our homeowners with a digital new homes assistant to support them throughout their homebuying journey and beyond,” Caryl added. “Developments and homes can be favourited and compared to help you make the right decision for you and your family. All documents relating to the purchase of your home will be completed and stored online, meaning you won’t have to worry about keeping them safe.”

Willow can be used to customise your Castle Green home by selecting choices wherever and whenever you want, including making payment for extras. There’s the ability to live “chat” with customer care and sales teams and to watch the 10-step progress of your home being built.

Caryl said:

“We have an extensive range of options available to our homeowners, subject to build stage and Willow gives them the ability to see and compare the various choices. We don’t simply offer computer generated images of what a house type looks like, we provide customers with a digital twin of their new home so they can see exactly what their specification choices will look like in their new home.”

For more information about where Castle Green is building see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk.

* https://www.hbf.co.uk/news/hbf-report-watt-save/

** Help to Buy – Wales is subject to eligibility, terms and conditions.