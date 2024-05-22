Housebuilder Extends Scheme to Support Key Workers with Deposits

A housebuilder has extended its Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme to more key workers across Wales.

Since its launch in 2022 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, the scheme has given support totalling more than £1.25 million to 76 key workers and their families in South Wales alone.

Now Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Wales has extended the scheme, which offers £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. For example, on a home costing £325,000, key workers would qualify for a contribution of £16,250.

RNLI employees and volunteers and foster carers will now be eligible alongside those already benefiting, including workers in the NHS, Police Force and Fire Service and staff in the Education sector, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport for Wales, Probation Service, local authorities and the Prison Service.

Richard Lawson, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes South Wales, said:

“The UK is estimated to have some 37,000 RNLI employees and volunteers, and 60,000 foster carers — so it’s an honour to be able to support so many selfless individuals with their purchase of an energy-efficient, new-build home.”

Dave Nicoll, Fundraising Partnership Lead at the RNLI, said: