Honey Cluster

The Honey Cluster programme aims to raise the profile of Welsh honey and enable Welsh honey businesses to create jobs and sustainable economic growth.

The cluster offers a platform for joint action to identify and solve common problems. It brings together business-minded beekeepers who have ambition to grow alongside commercial, government and academic partners.

It provides participating businesses with support and knowledge to overcome common barriers to growth, as well as providing peer support.

The cluster is aimed at small growing honey producers who want to develop their capacity. It offers access to a cluster manager, to academic institutions and other key stakeholders. Tailored specialist mentoring is provided to each company taking part.

Cluster activities also include:

Events and workshops

Co-operation in commercial activities

Sharing cost / resources

Raising awareness of local and regional honey production

Understanding new markets

The Welsh Government, working with the food and drink sectors, have strategically put together a number of Cluster Groups – CEO Cluster, Drinks Cluster, Export Club, Fine Food Cluster, Honey Cluster, Nutri-Wales Cluster and the Seafood Cluster. These clusters were developed to maximise economic growth within Wales and also to respond to sectors that needed direct Welsh Government support. They bring together like-minded people, with the key objective of helping businesses achieve accelerated growth in sales, profit and employment. The clusters are ambitious and aim to deliver real step change as opposed to incremental growth.