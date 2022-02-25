Hodge to Partner with Digital Payment Specialists Modulr

Hodge has partnered with Modulr, a digital payment specialist, which will power Hodge’s savings customers with a payment and accounts infrastructure to deliver a market-leading, real-time digital banking experience.

Powered by Modulr, Hodge customers will get a digital banking experience and superior customer service, including the ability to see their balance and payments in real-time for increased control and reassurance. Likewise, Hodge’s customers also benefit from Modulr’s Confirmation of Payee service, ensuring when the customer sends funds to their Hodge account number, the sending bank recognises the account as their own.

This is the first time Modulr has partnered with a bank in this way and marks an exciting milestone for both organisations; bringing together the experience of a 56-year-old bank with the digital at-scale technology of a FinTech.

Hodge can provide each savings customer with a unique account that is connected to Faster Payments and Confirmation of Payee (CoP). The Hodge platform receives webhooks in real-time when payments are received into the account, allowing them to notify customers immediately.

Modulr is a directly connected participant of Faster Payments, allowing the FinTech to settle directly with the Bank of England, and was the first non-bank or building society to roll out Confirmation of Payee services.

Without these services, transfers can take hours or even days and customers receive limited notifications on their payment status. This can lead to customer anxiety, particularly when making large transfers for the first time. This new method means real-time notifications, more security and transparency which increases customer confidence.

Katie Johnson, Managing Director of Savings at Hodge, said:

We're committed to putting our customers first and focusing on what matters to them. What they've told us is they want greater control and transparency when it comes to their finances, in a fast and convenient way. “Our partnership with Modulr is about providing exactly that. We're looking forward to working with Modulr on new projects, especially with their focus on customer confidence and control over finances using facilities like Confirmation of Payee.”

Myles Stephenson, CEO and Founder of Modulr added: