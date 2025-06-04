Hodge Provides Investment Loan for Major Pub Portfolio Deal

Hodge Real Estate Finance has provided a commercial investment loan to Brew Propco Limited, a company majority owned by Westbrooke Private Capital, for the acquisition of 83 long leasehold pubs across South and West Wales.

The transaction was introduced by Cameron Hayes at specialist capital advisory firm, Arc & Co, who was key in the delivery of this complex transaction.

This large-scale portfolio includes many well established and well-known public houses, previously owned and operated by Welsh brewery, Brains, and now leased to Marston’s on a 25-year term.

Marston’s, the UK’s fifth-largest pub company, has recently increased its strategic focus on pub operations following the divestment of its share in Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company in 2024, and returned a robust financial performance during the six months to 29 March 2025.

Hodge said this funding arrangement demonstrates its continued appetite for well structured, investment transactions in the leisure and hospitality sector and reaffirms the vital role pubs play as social and economic hubs in Welsh towns and cities.

According to the British Beer and Pub Association, pubs contribute more than £26 billion to the UK economy annually and have been experiencing a resurgence in the years following the Covid pandemic.

Gareth Davies, Senior Business Development Manager, Real Estate Finance at Hodge, said:

“It has been a pleasure working with Westbrooke Private Capital on this deal and we’re proud to have backed a real estate transaction of this scale in Wales, our home and our heartland. Supporting the acquisition of 83 long leasehold pubs across the South and West of the country demonstrates not only our commitment to the leisure and hospitality sector, but our ongoing support for businesses in Wales. Pubs remain a vital part of the social fabric, and we’re excited to be part of a deal that continues to bring communities together.”

James Lightbody, Head of Real Estate at Westbrooke Private Capital, added: