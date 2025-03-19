Hive Mind Mead to Supply the National Trust Across the UK

Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co will supply the National Trust’s shops across the UK with its meads.

Coinciding with the launch of the National Trust’s retail spring/summer food and drink collection, Hive Mind’s sparkling mead and oak whisky barrel-aged traditional mead will appear on shop shelves in National Trust gift shops, gardens and visitor centres across the UK.

Hive Mind sparkling meads (3.4%) are a contemporary take on mead, brewed to a low alcohol strength and using honey from the Wye Valley and surrounding areas. They are designed to be a refreshing alternative to cider, beer or sparkling wine using natural ingredients and low intervention brewing methods.

The barrel-aged traditional mead (18%) is made by aging Hive Mind’s award-winning traditional mead for at least 12 months in ex-whisky casks, layering the mead with natural vanillins from the oak and undertones of the whisky the barrels used to contain.

Hive Mind brews its mead in a purpose built meadery in Caldicot, South Wales, with honey from its own hives in the Wye Valley, an area renowned for its natural beauty and biodiversity. It also sources British honey from other producers, supporting other bee-keepers throughout the UK.

Kit Newell, co-founder of Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co, said: