Historic Palace Theatre Building Renovation Work Complete

Work to bring Swansea's historic Palace Theatre building back to life has now been completed.

Swansea Council is ready to hand over the High Street building to Tramshed Tech, who will operate the building when it reopens on Thursday November 7.

The sensitively restored Grade 2 Listed Palace Theatre building will feature six floors of versatile workspace including co-working, meeting rooms, office space and podcast studios designed to support tech, digital and creative businesses.

The historic theatre stage is being preserved as an event space and collaborative co-working area, while the ground-floor will become ‘Da Coffi' – Tramshed Tech's independent coffee shop.

This coffee shop will be open to the public.

Work to restore the 136-year-old building has been led by Swansea Council and supported by Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding.

The project has been delivered by R&M Williams, GWP Architecture, Hydrock and TC Consult.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Despite its proud heritage, the Palace Theatre building had been in a state of disrepair for far too long. “That's why the council bought the building and has been busy working for several years to bring it back to life, supported by the Welsh Government and many specialist companies. “This project is one element of a £1bn regeneration programme that's ongoing in Swansea. It shows how committed we are to transforming the city centre while also protecting our heritage.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“We're delighted that the renovation work is now complete and that the future of the Palace Theatre building is secured. “Everyone involved in the work that's taken place there deserves enormous praise, and we look forward to Tramshed Tech bringing their expertise to the building.”

Louise Harris, CEO at Tramshed Tech, said: