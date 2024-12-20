Hirwaun’s Ellis Eggs Goes National with Co-op Partnership

Hirwaun-based Ellis Eggs is celebrating as it sees its free-range eggs sold in Co-op stores across Wales.

The move fits with Co-op’s commitment to selling only free-range eggs in its stores, and Ellis Eggs will now see its eggs sold in approaching 60 stores across Wales.

The leading convenience retailer is committed to supporting smaller-scale, diverse, local suppliers. The move not only supports the continued business development for Ellis Eggs, but also offers the innovative new brands, quality and local provenance on Co-op shelves that enthuses and excites shoppers.

Co-op has worked closely with the Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales Trade Development Programme – which is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Welsh food and drink companies – to create the new listing.

Ellis Eggs is a family run business packing eggs supplied from family farms from across Wales., the business has been established for over 50 years and employs 26 staff.

Jason Ellis, Director, Ellis Eggs, commented:

“Ellis Eggs are delighted to supply Co-op. The “Value of Welshness” research” demonstrates that the majority of shoppers within Wales want to be able to purchase Welsh produce. As a business Ellis Eggs source our egg supply from family run farms across Wales which are all Free Range. We are grateful for the continued support from the Welsh Government.”

Lois Betts, Co-op Local Buyer, explained:

“We are delighted to be working with Ellis Eggs. With quality, choice and provenance valued by our member-owners and customers we look for products that we believe will resonate with our communities and, shoppers. We are delighted to see Ellis Eggs on our shelves, with the move fitting with Co-op’s commitment to only selling free-range eggs in our stores.”

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“Wales has fantastic food and drink products and the Value of Welshness research carried out by the Welsh Government revealed that 8 out of 10 shoppers would like to be able to buy Welsh food and drink. It is therefore wonderful to see the Co-op listing Ellis Eggs on its shelves having worked closely with the Food & Drink Wales Trade Development Programme. “

For more information about Ellis Eggs, visit elliseggs.co.uk