Hensol Castle Distillery’s Welsh Dry Gin Named Best in Wales

Hensol Castle Distillery’s Welsh Dry Gin has been crowned best in Wales at the prestigious World Gin Awards 2023.

The ceremony, which showcases the best of the best gins from all over the globe, saw Hensol Castle Distillery’s Welsh Dry Gin win the award for ‘Best in Country’. It will now go on to compete to win the title of ‘World’s Best Classic Gin’ in February 2023.

The Welsh Dry Gin also scooped a gold medal in the classic gin category, while the distillery’s two flavoured gins, which were launched in February 2022, also made the award podium. The Blood Orange Zest Gin won a silver medal and the Wild Strawberry and Hibiscus Gin won a bronze medal in the flavoured gin category.

According to the world’s number one online resource for drinks professionals, TheDrinksReport.com, the World Drinks Awards – which runs the World Gin Awards – select, reward and promote the world’s best drinks to consumers and trade across the globe.

Chris Leeke, Hensol Castle Distillery’s managing director, said:

“To be recognised on this prestigious platform, competing against some established names, is a huge success for our relatively new distillery. “Despite only opening in 2021, we’re already racking up the accolades. Our Hensol Castle Welsh Dry Gin won a gold medal at the Spirits Business Awards last year, and our two flavoured gins both won a silver medal at the London Spirits Competition 2022. “Our success is a testament to the skills of our master distiller and the hard work of our team, and it puts us in good stead to continue our offering throughout 2023 and beyond.”

Hensol Castle Distillery’s range is available in Asda and Morrisons and throughout restaurants, pubs and bars in South Wales. It has also secured sponsorship deals with Cardiff City Football Club and Glamorgan Cricket to become the official gin supplier of both clubs, and is available in the Principality Stadium hospitality suites for all rugby internationals and music events.

The World Gin Awards announces its ‘World Best’ winners on 23 February 2023.