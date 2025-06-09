Hensol Castle Distillery Partners with Welsh Producers on Summer Range

Hensol Castle Distillery is teaming up with several artisan Welsh food producers in new partnerships.

Award-winning Welsh ice cream maker Fablas Ice Cream has infused a range of handcrafted ice creams with Hensol Castle Distillery’s spirits, creating a limited-edition run of dairy ice creams specifically for adults.

In addition, Hensol Castle Distillery has collaborated with local delicatessen Elephant & Bun, based in Cowbridge, to create special edition rum and raisin Welsh Cakes, made using Hensol Castle Spiced Rum.

Chris Leeke, Managing Director at Hensol Castle Distillery, said: