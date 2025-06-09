Hensol Castle Distillery Partners with Welsh Producers on Summer Range

Hensol Castle Distillery is teaming up with several artisan Welsh food producers in new partnerships.
Award-winning Welsh ice cream maker Fablas Ice Cream has infused a range of handcrafted ice creams with Hensol Castle Distillery’s spirits, creating a limited-edition run of dairy ice creams specifically for adults.
In addition, Hensol Castle Distillery has collaborated with local delicatessen Elephant & Bun, based in Cowbridge, to create special edition rum and raisin Welsh Cakes, made using Hensol Castle Spiced Rum.
Chris Leeke, Managing Director at Hensol Castle Distillery, said:
“We are thrilled to partner with two fantastic Welsh food producers to bring a little extra spirit to South Wales this summer. Here at the distillery, we are passionate about quality and innovation, and these new collaborations are a great way to celebrate our craft whilst supporting local businesses. We’re very proud to be part of a community that values creativity and flavour as much as we do.”