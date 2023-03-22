Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Helping Hand to get Flintshire Buyers on the Move

The dream of selling up and moving into a brand-new home can seem fraught with hurdles – but Redrow’s Help to Sell incentive can make it simple and straightforward.

To demonstrate how easy it can be, Redrow is holding a Help to Sell event at Millstone View, Penymyndd on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.

Would-be owners are invited to attend the event, where Redrow’s sales team will be on hand to discuss the scheme and explain how it can make the process simple, smooth and stress-free.

“Using our Help to Sell scheme, our team and our estate agent partners will do a lot of the work to market and sell your existing property,” said Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW.

“We’ll agree a valuation and marketing plan for your existing home. Working with agents to achieve a quick sale, it’s all designed to make things easy and convenient for you.

“One of the biggest costs when selling your house is generally the estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customer’s using Help to Sell, we will contribute towards these fees.”

The event, at Millstone View located on Chester Road, will be held from 10am – 5.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Millstone View features 186 homes in total in a mix of three-bedroom semis and three and four-bedroom detached houses, with only a handful of properties now remaining for sale.

All homes are from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, inspired by Arts & Crafts architecture of the 1930s, and combine traditional craftsmanship with stylish and spacious modern interiors.

Redrow is a leading UK premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Ewloe, Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people, all while engaging with colleagues and stakeholders.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year to 27th June 2021, Redrow built more than 5,500 premium new homes across England and Wales and the Group reported revenue of £1.9bn.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts. In June 2021, Redrow was included in the FT’s inaugural listing of Europe’s Climate Leaders for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Visit www.redrow.co.uk to find out more.
 

Redrow

 