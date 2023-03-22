Helping Hand to get Flintshire Buyers on the Move

The dream of selling up and moving into a brand-new home can seem fraught with hurdles – but Redrow’s Help to Sell incentive can make it simple and straightforward.

To demonstrate how easy it can be, Redrow is holding a Help to Sell event at Millstone View, Penymyndd on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.

Would-be owners are invited to attend the event, where Redrow’s sales team will be on hand to discuss the scheme and explain how it can make the process simple, smooth and stress-free.

“Using our Help to Sell scheme, our team and our estate agent partners will do a lot of the work to market and sell your existing property,” said Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW. “We’ll agree a valuation and marketing plan for your existing home. Working with agents to achieve a quick sale, it’s all designed to make things easy and convenient for you. “One of the biggest costs when selling your house is generally the estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customer’s using Help to Sell, we will contribute towards these fees.”

The event, at Millstone View located on Chester Road, will be held from 10am – 5.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Millstone View features 186 homes in total in a mix of three-bedroom semis and three and four-bedroom detached houses, with only a handful of properties now remaining for sale.

All homes are from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, inspired by Arts & Crafts architecture of the 1930s, and combine traditional craftsmanship with stylish and spacious modern interiors.