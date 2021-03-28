Hear the Expert Views on CCR’s Passenger Rail Vision

The recently published Passenger Rail Vision for Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) promises to be a key driver in creating a cleaner, greener and more inclusive future for South East Wales – and a catalyst for major economic development and regeneration right across the region.

Join us on Wednesday March 31st for a Digital Discussion hosted by former First Minister Carwyn Jones and discover how this vision for passenger rail services will help transform the current reality in a region that has bold ambitions to level-up, scale-up and build back better – hearing the thoughts and insights from a diverse panel that includes Kellie Beirne (Director of CCR City Deal), Mark Barry (Professor of Practice in Connectivity, School of Geography and Planning at Cardiff University) and Chris Sutton, (Director Sutton Consulting).

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear how the new high-quality, integrated and affordable transport services will be delivered over the next 10-15 years – meeting passenger needs, supporting sustainable economic development and social generation, improving the economic, health and social outcomes for everyone in the region, as well as playing a critical part in CCR’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions.