Headline Sponsor Announced for Wales Business Awards 2025

Bevan Buckland LLP, Wales’ largest independent accountancy firm, has been announced as the headline sponsor of the Wales Business Awards 2025.

The awards, organised by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, celebrate the best of Welsh business. Winners across 12 categories, plus the Wales Business of the Year, will be announced at the ceremony which takes place on 12 June at Holland House Hotel, Cardiff and sees broadcaster Andrea Byrne return as host.

As headline sponsor of the event, Bevan Buckland will have a notable presence at the ceremony and drinks reception, as well as opportunities to connect with dignitaries, finalists and the Welsh business community.

With a history spanning over 125 years, the firm is a familiar fixture of the professional services sector across Wales, operating from offices in Carmarthen, Cowbridge, Haverfordwest, Pembroke and headquartered in Swansea.

Bevan Buckland has grown rapidly over the past few years, employing 140 staff and providing a full range of services. The firm provides accountancy, audit, tax, corporate finance and financial planning services for individuals, businesses and not-for-profit organisations to help them achieve their goals.

The firm works with a diverse range of sectors including construction and property, charity and not-for-profit, creative industries, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and small businesses and startups.

Alison Vickers, Managing Partner of Bevan Buckland LLP, said:

“We are thrilled to be the headline sponsor of the Wales Business Awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements of Welsh businesses. Here at Bevan Buckland, our strong connection to Wales drives our passion for supporting the local business community. Witnessing the remarkable growth and success of so many Welsh businesses is truly inspiring. We are committed to celebrating their achievements and driving forward the entrepreneurial spirit and the continued excellence and ambition that define our region.”

Gus Williams, interim CEO at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: