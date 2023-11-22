Head Office Creative Hair Studios Wins Big at National Awards Ceremony

Head Office Creative Hair Studios, a leading salon in Wrexham, has once again made waves in the industry, securing prestigious awards at The Salon Awards. Their wins include Best Customer Experience, Best Salon Team, Best Salon for Hair Extensions, the Future Talent Award (Brittany Bagnall), and the Creative Image Award (Victoria Williams).

This marks another significant achievement for Head Office Creative Hair Studios, reaffirming its position as a leader in the hairdressing industry.

The entire Head Office team made the journey to Manchester to attend the glamorous awards ceremony held at The Hilton, hosted by Salon Awards host and celebrity podcaster, Dominic Lehane on Sunday 19th November.

The Salon Awards, renowned for being an impartial industry platform, recognise the outstanding achievements and dedication of salons, hairdressers, and barbers across the country. The event commands an impressive audience and reputation within the industry.

Head Office salon and academy owner, Victoria Williams, expressed her joy, stating,