HCC’s International Scholarship Open for Applications

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has announced that it is opening its travel scholarship for applications and that the hunt for their 2023 Scholarship winner is now on.

Open to anyone above the age of 18 working in the red meat sector in Wales, the HCC Scholarship awards engaged and enthusiastic individuals with a Scholarship worth £4,000 to study an aspect of red meat production or processing anywhere in the world.

Previous scholars have included academics, farmers, butchers, processors and new entrants to the industry with topics studied ranging from pasture crop utilization and selective breeding to improving cost of production and international beef grading systems.

Scholars can choose to study any topic within the red meat supply chain, providing benefit to themselves as individuals and the wider industry also. Study trips can last up to six weeks and scholars are expected to write a scholarship report and share their findings with the wider industry upon their return.

James Ruggeri HCC’s Industry Development Executive explained:

“HCC’s Scholarship has been running for over twenty years and provides an unrivalled opportunity for anyone involved in the red meat industry in Wales to study an aspect of the sector in any part of the world. France, New Zealand, the USA and Chile are just a handful of destinations where HCC Scholars have travelled to in recent years.” “Unlike other Scholarships, there is no upper age limit on the HCC Scholarship. We are looking for ambitious individuals who are committed to improving their own understanding whilst also playing a part in developing the industry as a whole.”

2022 HCC Scholar Charlie Cooper-Harding, a new entrant into the farming sector from Montgomeryshire, has recently come back from his Scholarship trip to Chile and south America, where he studied beef industry productivity and perceptions.

Charlie commented:

“I would like to encourage anyone thinking of applying for this scholarship to do so. This is an amazing opportunity to travel anywhere in the world to study a topic of your interest. I have personally got so much out of the experience and have made contacts for life.” James continued ‘In addition to the unique opportunity to study and travel internationally, being awarded the HCC Scholarship also offers membership of the HCC Scholarship Association – a network of past HCC Scholars who meet throughout the year to share best practice and advice.”

The HCC Scholarship Association boasts an exclusive membership of award-winning farmers, union heads, distinguished academics and notable figures within the industry, all of whom have completed a HCC Scholarship. The current President of the Scholarship Association is Supply Chain Advisor Alison Harvey, from Tregaron, whilst sheep and beef farmer Will Evans from Machynlleth is Vice President.

To apply for the Scholarship, interested individuals should fill out the application form on the HCC website, this will be followed by an interview for short-listed candidates.

The application window is open until 5pm on Friday 28th April. Full details and how to apply can be found here.