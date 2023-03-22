HCC Looks to Future Challenges for Red Meat Sector

Following an extensive period of seeking the views of farmers and stakeholders, Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is to change levy rates in order to meet new challenges has been approved by the Welsh Government.

The Board has also refreshed its ‘Red Meat Vision for Wales’ strategy document to take account of the new context facing the sector including post-Brexit trade agreements, the challenge of sustainability, and inflationary pressures exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Beginning at the start of the new financial year on April 1, levy rates will be increased in line with inflation. This will mean an extra 6p on the farmers’ levy for sheep and 2p for processors, and a proportionate 40p increase in the cattle levy for farmers, and 12p for processors. This is the first increase in the Welsh Red Meat Levy since 2011.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said:

“I’d like to thank all those who took part in the consultation and gave their views to HCC. I’ve accepted the recommendation to increase the levy rate made to me by the HCC board which will help HCC continue with their important work in promoting the red meat sector during this challenging time.”

HCC Chair Catherine Smith said,