Pembrokeshire Gin Co Scores Hat Trick of Prestigious Awards

The team at Pembrokeshire based Pembrokeshire Gin Company are celebrating after winning a hat trick of awards at The Welsh Business Growth Awards that took place in Cardiff earlier this month.

Businesses from across Wales were shortlisted in a range of categories to reflect the continued growth across the country.

Pembrokeshire Gin Company were first awarded the Brand Impact Award, which reflects the work that has gone into their iconic branding, which features the lifeboat station in Tenby, a nod to Wales' mining heritage, and the HMS Tenby – a naval frigate named after the seaside town, all printed on zero waste cotton labels.

Secondly business owner Charlotte Clark picked up Entrepenuer of the Year, which shows her proven determination and success to make this local company a nationwide brand. Charlotte recently took on the historic Old Market Hall in Pembroke Dock, which by the end of this year will be a distillery and visitor centre within the soon to be regenerated dockyard area of the town.

To round off an exceptional evening for the brand, Pembrokeshire Gin Co also picked up Business of the Year for West Wales, making it their third award of the evening.

Business owner Charlotte Clark says,