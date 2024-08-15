Hay Festival Forum Dallas Triples Capacity

Hay Festival Forum Dallas will triple its capacity for its seventh edition thanks to new venues and partnerships in a bid to broaden its reach.

The three-day festival in October will see writers and readers gather to celebrate the power of storytelling in partner venues across the Texan capital, including The Texas Theatre, Whose Books, Oak Cliff Assembly, and The Wild Detectives bookstore bar.

More than 25 artists will take part in the bilingual Forum with a focus on bridging the North/South border through a mix of Latin American and US authors in the programme, plus headline names from further afield.

Hay Festival, one of the world’s leading cultural charities, was founded in Hay-on-Wye, Wales in 1987, providing audiences with dynamic platforms to come together to share ideas, different perspectives and provoke conversations that can create a better world.

Expansion of the Dallas event is the latest chapter of Hay Festival’s global projects, forging creative connections across four continents with year-round events, partnerships and far-reaching education programmes.

The full Hay Festival Forum Dallas 2024 programme will be unveiled Tuesday 3 September.

Hay Festival CEO Julie Finch said:

“We believe that stories can change the world. As a global charity, we connect millions of readers with essential storytellers through our one-of-a-kind Festivals, Forums, programmes, and digital platforms. We are delighted to expand our work with The Wild Detectives in Dallas and offer more Texans than ever a chance to enjoy Hay Festival inspiration in person. See you there.”

Hay Festival International Director Cristina Fuentes La Roche said:

“We are excited to be broadening our Hay Festival Forum in Dallas, enhancing bilingual engagement across continents and celebrating the best of literature and ideas in cultural spaces all over this beautiful city. To make it happen, we are pleased to collaborate once more with Javier Garcíá del Moral, coordinator of Hay Festival Forum Dallas and owner of The Wild Detectives Bookshop, a dream partner for this ambitious project.”

Since its foundation in 2018, six editions of Hay Festival Forum Dallas have taken place, featuring guests including Alma Guillermoprieto, Jon Lee Anderson, Hernan Diaz, Michelle Tea, Pilar Quintana, Ben Fountain, Emiliano Monge, Juan Cardenas, Dolores Reyes, and many more.