Haven Hikers Raise More Than £12,000 for Charity in Coastal Challenge

Staff from the Port of Milford Haven exceeded their charity fundraising target in a 40-mile coastal walking challenge around the Milford Haven Waterway.

A team of 17 staff from the Port of Milford Haven hiked the Pembrokeshire Coast Path along the lower reaches of the Milford Haven Waterway – a busy shipping area operated and managed by the Port – raising money for three charities along the way.

Starting at West Angle Bay, the group followed the waterway up to the Cleddau Bridge, where they crossed and continued along the northern shore to finish at St Anne’s Head, covering over 40 miles in total.

The group’s main aim for the challenge was to raise £10,000 to be shared between three charities – Alzheimer’s Society, British Heart Foundation and Young Lives vs Cancer.

Their route encompassed many of the Port’s key customers, such as Valero and South Hook LNG, providing the opportunity to engage with these organisations in a different way and talk to members of the public and local businesses about the Port and the team’s aims for the walk.

The success of the hiking team’s fundraising effort was marked by them exceeding their goal by more than £2,000, with the total raised for charity amounting to more than £12,000.

Niall Yeomans, Head of Health, Safety and Security at Port of Milford Haven, who organised the event, said:

“Myself and the Coastal Challenge walkers would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated to these three important charities. It makes a huge difference to group energy and morale to know we’re all doing something for a good cause that will make a big impact. “We’d also like to thank other members of staff at the Port, who supported us with food and preparations, made sure we were looked after over the course of the two days, and shared our cause with the community so that people could donate. “The whole activity was a wonderful show of collaboration, and in the spirit of Port values, we all came together to make a difference while having fun and exercise along the way. We’re looking forward to next year’s challenge already.”

The Port of Milford Haven supports and encourages all its staff to volunteer and undertake community work or fundraising activities that help towards building a prosperous and inclusive community, a sustainable and resilient environment, and a safe and enjoyable waterway. As a Trust Port, the Port of Milford Haven also runs a Community Fund to support these same aims.