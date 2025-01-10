Have Your Say on the Draft Powys Sustainable Resource Strategy

A twelve-week engagement exercise has begun to seek the views of residents, councillors, partner organisations and workplaces on the council’s draft Powys Sustainable Resource Strategy.

As a county, Powys already has a great track record for recycling. Residents have embraced the weekly kerbside recycling system and worked hard to ensure household waste is recycled and turned into a valuable resource rather than simply thrown out. But there is always more we can do to help the environment and reduce costs. Through this engagement exercise, we hope to hear from stakeholders about how to can keep the reduce, reuse and recycling momentum going.

The draft Powys Sustainable Resource Strategy (2025-2030) is a comprehensive plan aimed at creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Powys and future generations. The actions within the strategy follow the principles of the waste hierarchy to prevent and reduce waste, promote reuse and recycling, and transition towards a circular economy.

The five main aims of the strategy are:

Reduce, Reuse, Repair: Prevent waste generation, extend product lifespans, and promote a circular economy.

Recycling: Achieve and exceed the Welsh Government’s 70% statutory recycling target.

Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs): Increase recycling and reuse rates at HWRCs.

Awareness and Enforcement: Improve how waste is managed and reduce illegal activities like fly-tipping.

Infrastructure: Develop and maintain infrastructure to support increased recycling and decarbonisation.

“When developing strategies, it is important to involve our stakeholders in the process.” Explains Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys. “We are particularly keen to find out how people currently reduce, reuse and recycle their waste. We would also like to know how people would like to be supported by the council to reduce more of their waste, reuse more items and recycle more in the future. “It is also important that we find out if people agree with the draft strategy’s priorities and if there is anything else people could suggest to help reduce our environmental impact, lower our carbon footprint, move towards a sustainable circular economy and ensure a greener future for all. “Everyone of us can make a positive difference and our stakeholders’ voices will help ensure the strategy is clear, comprehensive, feasible, and supported by the community and influence future decisions and service provision across Powys.”

Following the engagement exercise the draft Sustainable Resource Strategy will be amended accordingly and taken back to the cabinet for approval.

To take part in the engagement exercise and have your say on the draft Sustainable Resource Strategy, please visit here.

The closing date to provide us with your feedback is: 4 April 2025