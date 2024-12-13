Have Your Say on Our Green Infrastructure Projects

Monmouthshire County Council has been working with Town and Community councils and residents to develop green space enhancements for nature and people through the Gwent Green Grid and Local Nature Partnerships.

This year, the focus is on enhancing green spaces in Goytre, Llanover, Usk, Llangybi, and Raglan, along with selected sites in Llantilio Pertholey, Abergavenny, and Monmouth.

Shared Prosperity Fund and Welsh Government Local Places for Nature Fund have supported the design and provided the funding for the practical delivery of these initiatives across 15 sites.

Green Infrastructure encompasses creating and managing vibrant green spaces, including projects such as native tree planting, meadow and woodland management, and establishing wildlife-friendly habitats, including ponds and wetlands.

We are eager to hear from local communities and invite residents to share their opinions on proposed biodiversity enhancements. The council has consulted community councils and held public meetings, but further feedback is essential.

Residents can participate by visiting the Monlife website and completing a short questionnaire before the deadline of midnight on Friday, January 17th, 2025.

Take part today here: www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/green-infrastructure/gi-and-nature-projects/green-corridor-infrastructure-project/

Green corridors and interlinked green spaces serve as essential pathways for wildlife, offering shelter and food while connecting larger landscapes surrounding our urban areas. As urban spaces grow ever more important for wildlife conservation, the council aims to develop native habitats that support biodiversity.

Proposed designs for the green spaces will complement their current uses while delivering numerous benefits, including resilient ecosystems, improved community well-being, climate change mitigation, enhanced air quality, carbon storage, flood management solutions and increased access to nature.

Cllr Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, emphasised the importance of resident input: