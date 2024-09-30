Cardiff Capital Region  |

30 September 2024
Appointments

Harding Evans Welcomes Three Trainees onto its ‘Becoming a Solicitor’ Programme

Newport-based Harding Evans have awarded three new training contracts, welcoming Matilda Forde, Morgan Gurmin and Teigan Arandjelovic onto its ‘Becoming a Solicitor’ programme.

Matilda, a Litigation Assistant in the firm’s Clinical Negligence team has been promoted onto the programme, whilst Morgan and Teigan have joined Harding Evans and will initially take their seats in the Residential Conveyancing team. Throughout their contracts, they will be supported by their mentors, who are all Partners within Harding Evans and will gain experience across the firms wide-ranging departments.

Milena Roberts, HR Director at Harding Evans, said:

“I would like to congratulate Matilda, Morgan and Teigan, our three training contract recipients for 2024. They really impressed the panel during the selection process and were able to demonstrate that they have the skills, attitude and enthusiasm needed for our ‘Becoming a Solicitor’ programme and to take this next important step in their careers.”

Harding Evans have a strong reputation for training and development, with almost 40% of their current Partners having progressed through the firm from trainee level. They currently have a total of nine trainees at varying stages of the ‘Becoming a Solicitor programme’, with a further five solicitors progressing on their ‘Pathway to Partnership’.



