Gwynt y Môr Extension Announces Project Partners and New Name

RWE Renewables UK (RWE) has announced the new partners, the name of the Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm extension project and confirmed Agreement for Lease has successfully been secured with The Crown Estate.

The Gwynt y Môr extension project, which is currently in the early stages of development, will be known as Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm, meaning Sea Breeze. The project partners are now confirmed and include RWE (60%), Stadtwerke München (30%) and Siemens’ financing arm, Siemens Financial Services (10%). RWE, is once again leading the development of the project on behalf of the project partners.

Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm has also secured an Agreement for Lease with The Crown Estate for an area of seabed around 106km2 to the west of the existing Gwynt y Môr Wind Farm.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“I was very pleased to learn about the plans for Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm when I had the opportunity to visit Gwynt y Môr last year. This announcement brings the project a step closer to development and realising both the energy-generating potential of the site, together with the creation of more jobs in the local economy and in the supply chain.”

Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, Chair of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board said,

“The energy sector here in North Wales is integral to our economy and this project will further strengthen the region’s status as a leading location for low carbon energy generation. It’s a great example of partner collaboration and investment and we are heartened by RWE’s ongoing commitment to supporting local jobs and supply chain opportunities.”

Awel y Môr Project Manager, Tamsyn Rowe said:

“We built North Hoyle off the coast of Wales which was the UK’s first large scale offshore wind farm, and later developed and built Rhyl Flats. RWE has also successfully built and now operates the £2billion Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm which supports over 100 local jobs. We are now excited to be working on its sister project, Awel y Môr which could not only support the UK’s target to bring greenhouse gases to net zero but also create significant supply chain opportunities and help boost the Welsh economy. “Whilst the project is an extension of the existing Gwynt y Môr Wind Farm it will be progressed on its own merit as a nationally significant infrastructure energy project. Over the coming months, we will start development and planning activities where possible and in line with Government guidance.” We have also launched the project website, so people can access information, track progress and get in touch with the project team.”

The bilingual website is: www.awelymor.cymru

The existing Gwynt y Môr Wind Farm was officially inaugurated in 2015 with the 576MW project able to generate enough energy for approximately 400,000 homes per annum and supporting over 100 permanent, skilled jobs in North Wales.