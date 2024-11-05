GS Verde Group Launches Multi-National M&A Network

Leading M&A advisory business GS Verde Group has launched a multi-national group of advisors to support business owners on international deal mandates.

The GSV Global Network launches with a membership of around 30 advisors in more than 18 countries across the world, including Canada, USA, Ireland and Germany. With applications still being received, the network is on course to cover every major region of the world.

The purpose of the network is to enable business owners working on international deals to seamlessly work with teams of advisors in any and each country or jurisdiction that their transaction requires.

GS Verde said it was launching the network at a time of increased demand for cross-border transactions.

Chief Executive Officer Nigel Greenaway said:

“The global marketplace is more interconnected than ever, and businesses are increasingly looking beyond their domestic borders for opportunities. The launch of the GSV Global M&A Network allows us to offer our clients unparalleled access to international markets through a trusted network of expert advisors. We are committed to facilitating seamless cross-border transactions and supporting businesses in achieving their strategic objectives on a global scale.”

Members include Corporate Finance, Law, Tax, Due Diligence and other M&A advisory specialists that may be required to complete a cross-border transaction, whether an acquisition, investment raise, or business exit.

Founding member of the network André Sylvestre, Senior Corporate Advisor, Phoenix Corporate Finance in Canada, said: