GS Verde Group Announces a Series of Appointments

The GS Verde Group has announced a series of appointments, bolstering their team following a year of growth across all parts of the group.

The group is a multi-discipline professional services group, consisting of award-winning law firm Greenaway Scott, and corporate finance specialists Verde Corporate Finance.

Two of the latest appointments are within Verde Corporate Finance, which has achieved significant year on year growth including high-profile transactions such as the management buy-outs of S3 Advertising and Santia Asbestos Management. They have also worked on a number of other company investments, acquisitions and grant fund raises for clients across Wales and the South West of England.

Arushi Jolly, joins Verde as a Research Analyst, having worked in global investment banking with organisations such as Evalueserve and Genpact. She has a strong background in mergers and acquisitions and business valuations. Her appointment follows the arrival of Dave Shalliday, who recently joined the Verde team as a non-executive Director. Dave has 40 years of experience as a senior banking professional, including senior posts at Santander and RBS banks. The appointments of Arushi and Dave is welcome timing as Verde helps clients to consider finance options during the most challenging of times.

Speaking on the appointments, Craig Blackmore, Director of Verde Corporate Finance said:

“I am delighted and very excited by both appointments. Arushi brings a fantastic skillset from a global investment banking background, and I have no doubt she will be a great asset to the team. Arushi will play a lead role in data analytics and market research for the firm.“ On the appointment of Mr Shalliday, Craig added: “Dave has been at the highest level in banking for a number of years. Having his knowledge and experience within the Verde ranks will provide huge benefit, especially at a time when businesses really need to understand how the banking sector is responding. Whether companies are looking at new lending or restructuring, Verde is very well placed with Dave on board“.

In addition to those appointments, the growth of the GS Verde Group is further supported by the appointment of Nerys Jones, who joins as Financial Controller. Nerys joins with valuable financial experience across a range of sectors including manufacturing and the third sector.

Speaking on the recent appointments, Nigel Greenaway, CEO of GS Verde Group said:

“We know these are challenging times for businesses at the moment, and the appointments to our group will enable us to have greater capacity to support both existing and new clients alike. We have continued to see movement in many of the markets in which we operate, and we are delighted to have Dave, Arushi & Nerys join us as our teams continue to grow to support demand.”

Following a successful year in 2019, Greenaway Scott were ranked as the top legal firm and Verde was ranked fifth most active corporate finance team by Experian MarketIQ. It was a year that also saw the group open new offices in Pembroke Dock, and expand its operations further following significant growth from their Bristol office.

The new appointments, and the accolades the group is collecting are evidence that the Group continues to go from strength to strength.