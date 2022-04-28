Grŵp Cynefin Partners with Voicescape to Provide a Welsh Voice for Tenant Messaging

Voicescape, a software business that provides tenant engagement solutions for social landlords and local authorities, is working with North Wales housing association Grŵp Cynefin to provide a fully bilingual messaging service – a first for the award-winning company.

Using a unique combination of automation technology, behavioural insights and data science, Voicescape creates bespoke communication solutions that help public service organisations drive substantial operational efficiencies and service-level improvements.

Grŵp Cynefin, which provides homes across the six North Wales and North Powys local authority areas, will utilise Voicescape’s Collections solution to manage current tenant rental arrears, becoming Voicescape’s third Welsh partner, but the first to provide a bilingual service.

Voicescape Collections will help the housing association to create proactive engagement opportunities with residents to ensure they can pay rent on time and reduce arrears, and make sure those messages are heard in Welsh, the first language of many of their tenants. The solution will also allow Grŵp Cynefin to automate outbound engagement to tenants who require contact, including voicemails and SMS text. The automated script is in Welsh and tailored for all tenants, with the voicemail messages recorded in a relatable North Wales accent.

Since activating the new system before Christmas, Grŵp Cynefin has already seen tangible results.

Claire Shiland, Group Director of Operations at Grŵp Cynefin, said:

“As part of our commitment to making a positive difference to the lives of tenants and the development of sustainable communities, we wanted to engage with a partner who understood the pressures facing our team and tenants when it comes to finance and rental collections. It was a great team effort to get it up and running before the Christmas period and the initial impact has been impressive, which is also testament to the hard work of our team. Communicating in our tenants’ chosen language is important to us and we are very proud that we have managed to create this bilingual service in partnership with Voicescape.”

Aled Roberts, Welsh Language Commissioner, said:

“I would like to congratulate Grŵp Cynefin for giving the Welsh language a prominent place in its technology systems for tenants. Being able to reach people in their communities through the medium of Welsh is extremely important, especially in these uncertain times. The need for the Welsh language to be included in current and future technologies cannot be overstated. The vision and requirements for the Welsh language and technology should become increasingly sophisticated so that it is central to the latest developments.”

Bill Williams, Chief Revenue Officer at Voicescape, added: