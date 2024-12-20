Ground Broken in Guilsfield, Welshpool for New Residential Homes

A new ClwydAlyn residential development on land adjacent to Tan y Gaer in Guilsfield has been well underway over the last couple of months.

28 new energy efficient, affordable homes are being built by Williams Homes on behalf of ClwydAlyn in partnership with Powys County Council and the Welsh Government.

Due for completion in Autumn 2025, Tan y Gaer will soon be home for residents within a mixture of new properties comprising of one, two, three, and four bedroom homes.

ClwydAlyn’s aim is to tackle fuel poverty and help minimise the impact less energy efficient homes can have on people’s health and wellbeing, and these new homes exceed the current regulatory standards of the Welsh Government Housing Quality Standard, Welsh Government Development Quality Requirements and Welsh Government Beautiful Homes and Spaces Standards.

All homes are built as lifetime homes and designed so that they are easily adaptable to the changing needs of the residents, helping them to live independently for longer. These homes can make a big difference by helping residents support the environment; aiding in saving precious energy, and they could save money in the long run too.

Built using greener technologies and innovative designs, these new homes are super energy efficient and benefit from: air source heat pumps, solar electricity panels and the homes being strategically positioned to maximise solar gain and natural daylight. ClwydAlyn uses a Modern Methods of Construction approach whereby they use as many natural and sustainable materials as possible from local manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the carbon footprint is low and the local economy benefits.

Penny Storr, Head of Development and Growth at ClwydAlyn added: