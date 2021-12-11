Greggs Opens in Cardiff University’s Centre for Student Life Building

Greggs has opened its latest offering in Cardiff on the ground floor of the city’s newest landmark building, the Centre for Student Life which has been developed by Cardiff University.

The Centre for Student Life (CSL) in Park Place is an inspirational development for the city, recently completed and opened in time for the 2021 academic year.

Greggs has occupied 2,300 sq ft of retail space on the ground floor and offers a modern, contemporary shop fit, suitable for such a landmark building.

Ben Davies, Associate with Cooke & Arkwright’s Retail & Leisure team, who marketed the ground floor space on behalf of Cardiff University said,

“The CSL is an impressive new building providing first class facilities and support services to staff, students and the public. The location is ideal for Greggs, who will benefit from the high footfall in the area, generated by student numbers plus the University and Welsh Government, both major employers in the immediate area as well as the proximity of Cathays railway station. “Just one further unit is available on the first floor, also at 2,300 sq ft, highly visible with glass frontage. It has the potential for a mezzanine floor should extra space be required. We would urge any interested parties to get in touch directly to arrange a visit, as it’s essential to view this in person to fully understand the outstanding potential of this location.”

Steve Jones, acquisition surveyor at Greggs said

“Our new shop at the Centre for Student Life has brought 20 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing the students, employees at the University and surrounding area and train passengers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Philip Rees-Jones, Director of Campus Services with Cardiff University said,

“We are pleased to welcome Greggs onto our campus to complement our excellent in-house cafes, restaurants and hospitality provision here at Cardiff University.”

The 100,000 sq ft CSL forms the ‘Front door’ of the University and is open to both students and the public. It offers an enquiry desk, support services, private and semi-consulting space, a 550 seat lecture theatre, careers and counselling services, with Cathays Railway Station located immediately behind the CSL.