Great British Energy Chair Visits Morlais Tidal Energy Site

Juergen Maier, Chair of Great British Energy, visited tidal energy scheme Morlais’ substation on Ynys Cybi (Holy Island).

This marked Mr Maier’s first visit to the site and provided an opportunity for him to learn more about the Morlais tidal energy scheme and its potential to deliver clean, renewable energy to the grid.

During the visit, Mr Maier was given a guided tour of the site and introduced to key members of the Morlais team. The visit focused on showcasing the progress made to date and highlighting ambitions to support the growth of the tidal energy sector in Wales and beyond.

The visit also included an update on the work being carried out as part of the Marine Characterisation Research Project (MCRP) – a project that is gathering vital environmental data to support the development of the Morlais zone and other marine energy projects in the future.

John Idris Jones, Chair of Menter Môn Morlais, said:

“We were delighted to welcome Juergen Maier to the site and to have the opportunity to share our progress and future plans. His interest in Morlais and the marine energy sector is a strong endorsement of the work being done here in Ynys Môn to drive forward renewable energy and innovation.”

Morlais is managed by Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, a subsidiary of the social enterprise Menter Môn. As one of the largest consented tidal energy sites in Europe, the scheme is set to play a significant role in helping Wales achieve its net-zero targets while creating valuable economic opportunities for the local area.

Menter Môn Morlais has received support and funding from Welsh Government, NDA (Nuclear Decommissioning Authority), Ambition North Wales and the Isle of Anglesey County Council.