GP Leaders Issue Stark Warnings about the Future of General Practice in Wales

Contract negotiations between Welsh Government, NHS Wales and BMA Cymru Wales’s GP Committee (GPC Wales) have ended without resolution, leading to a stark warning on the future of General Practice from GP leaders.

Dr Gareth Oelmann, chair of GPC Wales, sent an open letter* to GPs across Wales announcing the development which said:

“The financial settlement on offer from Welsh Government did not match our reasonable expectation of an uplift to the contract value that would help to counter the damaging impact of soaring inflation on practice costs and staffing expenses. With no credible financial offer on the table and no tangible mitigations offered, prolonging the negotiation process would be futile. Unless there are any new and significant proposals brought to the table by Welsh Government, we do not foresee any further discussions on this year’s contract. “Our Save Our Surgeries campaign lays bare the impact of long-term underinvestment in general practice and its consequent impacts upon workload, workforce and wellbeing. Despite the remarkable efforts of hardworking GPs in Wales, 80% fear they are unable to provide quality and safe care to patients due to their excessive workloads, diminishing workforce, and the rising demands on the service. “We entered into negotiations in good faith, giving Welsh Government the opportunity to address these longstanding issues. We had hoped that through the contract negotiation process, we would reach a settlement that would put general practice in Wales on the right track. “It will therefore be particularly galling to the profession across Wales that there is nothing resembling a ‘rescue package’ for general practice on the table. We have been absolutely clear that practices and patients will suffer because of it. We have urged the Welsh Government to reconsider and come back to the negotiating table with a credible offer that provides security and sustainability for practices and patients alike.”

The letter ended offering support to GP practices during the ‘crisis’ with guidance on how to prioritise safe patient care and steps to take before closing a surgery and handing back a contract to a health board.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Gareth Oelmann said: