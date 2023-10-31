Ambitious Hydrogen Partnership Announced at the Port of Barry

The UK’s leading port company, Associated British Ports and Hynamics have announced an ambitious partnership to evaluate developing low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution at the Port of Barry in order to help reduce local industries’ CO2 emissions.

The parties have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver a feasibility study that will look at ways to use low-carbon hydrogen to decarbonise industrial processes. The partnership forms the first part of a wider plan to develop a decarbonised growth hub at the Port of Barry, that would seek to decarbonise existing industry, which supports a number of jobs and is a major driver of the local economy.

ABP and Hynamics will explore opportunities to replace natural gas used in industrial production processes with low-carbon hydrogen. They will also explore ways to use low-carbon hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels in other sectors such as port operations and transport.

In addition to existing industry, it is intended that the combination of low carbon and transport infrastructure will attract investment and job creation from new industry. This is one of the key components of the South Wales Industrial Cluster’s Vision.

Commenting on the announcement, Ralph Windeatt, Head of Business Development at ABP said:

“ABP has exciting plans for the Port of Barry to become a Clean Growth Hub for low-carbon manufacturing. This forms part of the company’s wider Ready for Tomorrow sustainability strategy where we are not only working on our own decarbonisation transition but increasingly play a crucial role in the decarbonisation of other industries such energy, industry and transport. “Hydrogen will be a critical resourceto support Wales and the UK’s journey to net zero. This is a significant development to drive low-carbon infrastructure at the Port of Barry. “A successful study will also research a roadmap for future expansion of large-scale, low-carbon hydrogen deployment at the port. It will also explore opportunities for flexible low-carbon hydrogen supply direct to local industry, while providing refuelling capability for municipal and local transport. Working with our external partners at SWIC, Welsh Government and the Vale of Glamorgan, we intend to attract new industry to the Clean Growth Hub to drive investment and job creation for the region.”

Nicholas Hughes, Senior Business Development Manager at Hynamics said: