Goldsmiths Opens at Swansea’s Quadrant Shopping Centre

Leading UK jeweller, Goldsmiths, has opened its first Showroom in Swansea, located within the Quadrant Shopping Centre.

Having acquired the Ernest Jones showroom in November, the four-week transformation has allowed the impressive new space to re-open ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Goldsmiths, a heritage British brand of 230 years, will bring customers a memorable shopping experience with top brands from Gucci, Omega and Breitling, to Longines, TAGHeuer and TUDOR.

As part of the acquisition, all Ernest Jones staff have kept their roles and have become employees of the Watches of Switzerland Group, which owns the prestigious Goldsmiths brand.

Commenting on the arrival of Goldsmiths, is Quadrant Centre Manager, Lisa Hartley:

“We are very proud to have Goldsmiths join the Quadrant, adding to our already strong jewellery retail mix. We know our customers will love experiencing the best of luxury within the showroom, not just ahead of Christmas but throughout the year too. Knowing that the fantastic team of Ernest Jones employees will continue to work at the showroom is an added bonus. They’ve been an important part of the Quadrant family for decades and we look forward to seeing them thrive in their brand-new store.”

Showroom manager, Robert Fry, said: