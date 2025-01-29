Global Car Hire Firm Finalrentals Launches in South America

Rapid-growing car rental disruptor Finalrentals has made a significant breakthrough in its global expansion after securing its first South American partners.

The Cardiff-based car rental industry innovator, which saw phenomenal growth in 2024, will now be operating in Argentina and Chile.

In Argentina, Finalrentals has secured partnerships in two of the country’s biggest cities – Cordoba and Mendoza, while in Chile, its first partner is located in the lake port city of Puerto Montt.

Cordoba and Mendoza have a combined population of more than 2m people. Argentina is also expected to see an annual growth rate of 4.1% in car hire rentals between 2025 and 2029, with a projected market volume of US$2.02bn. It is also predicted that 66% of total revenue will be generated via online sales.

Chile’s Puerto Montt is a popular destination for tourists as the city is the gateway to the Andes mountains and the Patagonian fjords. The Chilean car rental market is predicted to see 5.02% annual growth rate between 2025-29, with projected market volume of US$482m. It is predicted that online car rentals will account for 59% of sales.

These two new countries will enhance Finalrentals global portfolio having established itself with partners in Europe, the Middle East, North America and the Caribbean.

Ammar Akhtar, founder and CEO of Finalrentals, said: