Global Business Awards Success for Storage Giant

Newport-based self-storage specialists, Storage Giant is celebrating wins in two categories of the Global Business Awards 2022 – Most Outstanding Commercial & Domestic Self-Storage Facilities 2022 in England & Wales and Small Business of the Year 2022 in South Wales.

The firm started life as a single-facility concern in Newport at the height of recession, and it is now the largest independent self-storage firm in the UK, with facilities in Newport, Cardiff, Cwmbran, Swansea, Llanelli, The Midlands and the M4 corridor.

Simon Williams, Storage Giant MD, said:

“This accolade from Corp Today magazine comes at a challenging time for businesses across the UK and we are proud to have retained the stability and robust performance of Storage Giant throughout the pandemic, while growing our footprint by opening new facilities in Bristol, Kingswinford and Oldbury. We have also continued to work hard to support small businesses and ambitious start-ups throughout our sites. This has always been a key focus for us and it sees us play a key role in supporting local economies and local employment throughout our regions. As we speak, most of our facilities’ office space is full, and we have enjoyed a spike in take-up in Cardiff and across our facilities in the Midlands. We continue to be ambitious for our brand and we are, as we speak, looking for further premises to serve Swansea city centre and the people of Neath Port Talbot, as well as in Berkshire and Hampshire.”

For more details about Storage Giant go to: storagegiant.co.uk