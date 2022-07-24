Visit Pembrokeshire Announces a New Strategic Partner, Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront

Visit Pembrokeshire, the official Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for Pembrokeshire, is delighted to announce that Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront has joined the organisation as a new Strategic Partner.

This grows its total number of Strategic Partners to five organisations, working collaboratively to drive a sustainable future for tourism in Pembrokeshire.

Visit Pembrokeshire works closely with its Strategic Partners to deliver Pembrokeshire’s 2020-25 Destination Management Plan to ensure that tourism in Pembrokeshire benefits everyone in the most responsible and sustainable way possible. Its partners provide a wealth of expertise and links within the local community.

The new Tŷ Hotel in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, is part of The Celtic Collection, a prestigious family of experience-focused UK business and leisure hotels and venues that includes the world-renowned five-star Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Ian Edwards, Chief Executive, The Celtic Collection, comments:

“Opening the amazing new Tŷ Hotel at Milford Waterfront has been a really exciting project for The Celtic Collection, and we are delighted to expand our horizons to West Wales and the beautiful county of Pembrokeshire. This is a new departure for us, and it has been easy to see why this region has become such a strong magnet for tourists with its wonderful coast and countryside, as well as its many visitor attractions. We could not have asked for a warmer welcome from the local community and our colleagues and partners within the tourism industry, so we are delighted to strengthen these ties by becoming a Strategic Partner of Visit Pembrokeshire. We know we can work together to shine a new light on Milford Haven and to bring more visitors to all parts of the county, boosting the local economy to the benefit of one and all.”

Managed and operated by The Celtic Collection in partnership with The Port of Milford Haven, Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront opened in April 2022 and has already secured a four-star grading from Visit Wales. The majority of its 100 bedrooms, as well as every table in dulse restaurant and bar, enjoy breathtaking views over Milford Waterfront, where the hotel provides the ideal base to explore everything that the Pembrokeshire coast and countryside has to offer.

Says Emma Thornton, Chief Executive, Visit Pembrokeshire:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome The Celtic Collection as Visit Pembrokeshire’s newest Strategic Partner. Celtic’s experience and relationships within the tourism industry across Wales will bring immense value to our organisation and our efforts to grow tourism for the good of Pembrokeshire in a way that is both responsible and sustainable. “We would also like to take this opportunity to celebrate and thank our existing Strategic Partners – Seren, Bluestone, Quality Cottages and The Port of Milford Haven – and to highlight the invaluable contribution that all of our partners make to Visit Pembrokeshire and to the visitor economy as a whole throughout the region as we seek to build awareness of what makes Pembrokeshire so very special. “Now, more than ever, we encourage businesses throughout the region to consider the many benefits of joining Visit Pembrokeshire as Members or Strategic Partners. Not only does membership bring cost-effective marketing exposure to businesses through visitpembrokeshire.com’s no. 1 Google rating for ‘Pembrokeshire’ searches, a combined following of circa 1.25m on socials, and enhanced national PR opportunities but, as the representative voice of tourism locally, regionally and nationally, it also allows businesses to join forces with fellow forward-thinking tourism organisations to share knowledge, network and work together to secure a sustainable future for tourism in Pembrokeshire. We can’t do this alone and we are indeed stronger together.”

For further details, please visit www.visitpembrokeshire.com/industry/membership.