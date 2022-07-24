A Renowned Leadership Programme Hit All The Right Notes With a Talented Music Studio Manager

Wrexham Sounds has gone from strength to strength since opening its doors in February, providing disadvantaged children and young people with music-based activities, courses and lessons.

Schools, agencies, charities and families use the Rhosrobin-based social enterprise, which draws on a talented team of freelance tutors to deliver its services.

At the helm is General Manager Olivia Gallagher, a member of the current cohort of CMI Level 7 learners on the popular 20Twenty leadership programme, delivered by Bangor University at Holt Lodge, Wrexham, to organisations in north Powys, Flintshire, and Wrexham.

The 26 year-old says the interactive workshops, study sessions and networking with representatives from different industries has been invaluable.

“As Wrexham Sounds grows, I am also growing professionally, learning new things all the time about this sector and gaining vital experience,”

said Olivia, a former St Joseph’s High School pupil.

“I thought it would be an interesting programme that could help me develop my leadership and management skills, and that has definitely been the case. “As well as the online and in-person seminars and workshops I’ve enjoyed interacting and sharing ideas with other members of the group, who come from a variety of backgrounds.”

A former PGCE student at Aberystwyth University, Olivia also has a degree in Interactive Arts from Manchester Metropolitan University and studied at the University of Lapland as part of the Erasmus Programme.

She added:

“As an organisation we have formed strong connections in the public and private sectors, as well as with educators, third sector organisations and charities. “Since opening we’ve made huge strides and as many have during the pandemic, navigated some challenges as well. “Being on the programme has already given me added confidence and the lessons and guidance I’ve received have had a positive impact on how I approach my role strategically. “With it also contributing toward an MBA (Master of Business Administration) qualification there are many USPs, and I would definitely encourage other people in leadership roles to sign up.”

20Twenty Business Development Manager Jackie Whittaker said:

“It is always heartening to hear how the Leading Growth programmes affected those who take part and the organisations they represent, giving them the tools and techniques to succeed in management. “I’m delighted for Olivia, we wish her every success with the rest of the course, and in her bright future with Wrexham Sounds.”

The next CMI (Chartered Management Institute) Level 5-7 cohort of senior managers, owners, and directors begins in September.

Places are still available for the programmes – which are 80% funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) through Welsh Government.

For more information and to sign up, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.20TwentyBusinessGrowth.com.