Gleeds Develops Emerging Talent Group for Newcomers to the Construction Sector

Gleeds, the property and construction consultancy, has founded an emerging talent group with the aim of bringing junior staff members from construction consultancy firms together to collaborate, learn and network.

The group is the brainchild of Justin Moore, project director at Gleeds, who recognised the need to bring more of the younger member of Gleeds’ own team together to nurture those future leaders, as well as collaborate with their peers and those in other disciplines within the sector.

The group is aimed at anyone within the early stages of their career, for example Apprentices or Trainees, recent Graduates, Assistant Project managers, /Quantity surveyors or those at a similar level.

Justin Moore said of the group:

“This industry is growing rapidly and here at Gleeds we felt we needed to invest more into our younger team members to ensure that they are getting all of the career development opportunities we can give them. “Covid restrictions have hindered the networking and learning opportunities usually afforded to those new to the industry and so we thought it important to create a group where we can specifically give back to these new team members and allow them to learn from their peers, build their confidence, gain new ideas or perspectives, as well as gaining more knowledge at the same time.”

Gleeds already has seven team members from its Cardiff office in the talent group and are looking for more to join them at the various events and seminars that will be held over the coming months.

Gleeds’ project manager Ryan Lester is chair of the Emerging Talent Group (ETG) and has been helping to set it up:

“Being a part of the group is a real privilege as it shows Gleeds’ belief in our abilities as future leaders. It also provides us with a platform to develop and enhance relationships with our peers across the region, with the aim of targeting fellow future leaders in other disciplines.”

Graduate quantity surveyor Darcie Walbrook joined Gleeds during Covid so has really benefitted from the networking and collaboration that the ETG offers:

“Since the group has been established, we have developed our internal relationships with one another, which will support us in building and maintaining our external relationships. “I feel the ETG has boosted my confidence and sets a good environment to develop and grow as a future leader at Gleeds. I look forward to the progression of the group and building connections with other disciplines across the industry.”

Gleeds is also working in collaboration with the University of South Wales and the University of the West of England to encourage more talented graduates to join their ranks.

Justin explained: