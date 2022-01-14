New Director Brings Fresh Expertise to Rural and Property Litigation Teams

JCP Solicitors is pleased to welcome a new Director to work across its Rural and Property Litigation Teams, reinforcing the firm’s very strong specialisms in these areas.

Rhys Evans joins the practice to head up the teams in the South East offices. A fluent Welsh speaker, Rhys comes to JCP with much experience in property and agriculture litigation and features as a ranked lawyer in the Chambers and Partners 2021 Guide for outstanding law firms and lawyers.

Sarah Davies, Director and Head of Property Litigation at JCP Solicitors, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Rhys to the JCP family, where he brings sound expertise and in-depth knowledge of both Rural and Property matters. Both our Rural Practice and our Property teams are key areas of business for JCP and continuing to offer the best legal advice to clients in these matters in a key priority. I know Rhys’s strong commercial awareness and his experience working on complex cases across agricultural, property development, and other sectors will be invaluable. Rhys is looking forward to serving our clients from our Cardiff, Caerphilly and Cowbridge offices.”

JCP continues to focus upon carefully managed growth and to appoint the best talent in the region as well as bringing on its own home-grown colleagues. In recent months the firm has committed to seven key promotions from within its ranks, despite the challenges of the past year.

JCP has offices across South and West Wales, including in Swansea, Caerphilly, Carmarthen, Cardiff, Cowbridge and Haverfordwest.