Get Your Business Idea Off The Ground With a Grant of up to £10k

Get Your Business Idea Off The Ground With a Grant of up to £10k

Entrepreneurs in Powys with plans to set up a new business venture could be eligible for a Start Up grant from the county council.

Sums of between £1,000 and £10,000 are available after a total of £250,000 was secured by the council, from the UK Government, via the Shared Prosperity Fund.

This money will be available until it has been fully allocated.

“These grants are being delivered as part of our ongoing commitment to support economic development during difficult times,” said Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, “as part of our wider aim of creating a stronger, fairer and greener Powys. “We want to support the creation of new businesses in the county that are going to create jobs and improve the local economy.”

Each grant award will be based on 50 per cent of eligible project costs or a maximum of £5,000 per job created, whichever is the lesser. (At least one new job must be created to access the grant.)

Submit an expression of interest for a Powys Business Start Up Grant now.

The money can be used to help fund capital schemes and one-off revenue projects but cannot be used to cover usual running costs.

The support is aimed primarily at the following sectors:

• Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

• Construction

• Creative Industries

• Energy and Environment

• Finance and Professional Services

• Information, Technology and Telecoms

• Life Sciences

• Food and Drink

• Tourism

• Retail

• Care

Applications from other sectors, except for farming, fishing, forestry and statutory services, will be considered, based on their value to the local economy.

Ideally, the people being given jobs, or kept in existing jobs, will be paid the Real Living Wage.

Businesses taking part will also be asked to show their commitment to sustainable development and sign up to the Welsh Government’s Green Growth Pledge.

For more information visit the Powys County Council website. Or email: [email protected]