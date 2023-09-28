Get Ready for Enchantment: Winter Wonderland Returns to Cardiff

The most magical season of the year is just around the corner, and we’re thrilled to announce that Winter Wonderland is returning to Cardiff! Brace yourselves for a season of wonder, joy, and enchantment as we prepare to open our doors to visitors from 16th of November to 2nd January 2024 for this enchanting event are available NOW for purchase (starting 16th of September 2023.)

Winter Wonderland has become a beloved tradition in Cardiff captivating the hearts of families, friends and visitors of all ages. Our enchanting winter festival transforms Cardiff Castle into a breath-taking wonderland of lights, music, and holiday magic.

Key Highlights for Winter Wonderland 2023:

Live Entertainment: This year’s entertainment is BIGGER and BETTER than ever! Enjoy a stellar line-up of live entertainment that will fill the air with holiday cheer. From heart-warming musical performances to captivating shows, there’s something for everyone. Ice Skating: Glide gracefully on our open-air ice-skating rink, perfect for both beginners and experienced skaters. It’s a winter activity that promises fun and laughter for all ages. Keep an eye out as we are bringing something different and exciting to the ice this year! Delectable Treats: Savour the flavours of the season with a wide array of culinary delights. From traditional Winter warming treats and traditional Holiday favourites, our food vendors offer something to satisfy every palate. Ice Bar: Wales Themed.

Tickets for Winter Wonderland 2023 will be available for purchase on our website: https://buff.ly/3oliKg7 starting 16th of September 2023. We encourage visitors to book early to secure their preferred dates and to avoid disappointment.

Norman George Sayers at Winter Wonderland, expressed excitement, saying, “we’ve been working hard on the planning of this year’s Winter Wonderland and hope it will be the biggest and best one yet!”

Join us in celebrating the most enchanting time of the year at Winter Wonderland. For more information, ticket purchases, and the latest updates, please visit bit.ly/3sMXBQd

About Winter Wonderland:

Winter Wonderland is Wales’ premier winter festival, offering a captivating and immersive Christmas experience for visitors of all ages. With its stunning light displays, live entertainment, ice skating, festive food, Ice bar and more, Winter Wonderland has become a cherished tradition for families and friends.