Gerald Eve Announces Partner and Associate Promotions in the Cardiff Office

After a record-breaking financial performance and turnover of £92.5 million in 2021/2022, property consultancy

Gerald Eve announces partner and associate promotions in its Cardiff office, which covers Wales and the South West.

Helen Edwards, a specialist in Business Rates, was announced as a partner and Tiff Worthy has been promoted to associate level. With the recent political discussions around the levelling up agenda and changes to business rates across the country, Gerald Eve continues to invest in its national teams, providing best-in-class advice across the UK regions.

Joseph Funtek, Partner and Head of the Cardiff office, said:

The promotions of Helen and Tiff demonstrate Gerald Eve’s commitment to developing and recognising talent across the national network. In their newly appointed roles, they will continue to deliver best-in-class advice with a view to making a positive impact on the built environment.

Helen Edwards, Partner, commented:

The introduction of appeal reform and the incoming requirements of Check, Challenge, Appeal will have significant effects on businesses in Wales. Having worked in the sector for over 30 years I look forward to taking the next steps in my career continuing to help clients make informed decisions particularly when the draft 2023 Rating List is published later this year.

Tiff Worthy, Associate, commented:

We continue to advise and mitigate on rate liability in respect of the 2017 Rating List and the prospect of the 2023 revaluation poses some interesting challenges for our clients. We are well placed to support them with the strength of our team in Cardiff.

The promotions are part of a wider wave of 40 newly appointed partners and associates across the Gerald Eve business, celebrating those who have demonstrated success at a range of levels and disciplines, as well as contributing to the delivery of Gerald Eve’s environmental and social targets, as outlined in the firm’s first Environmental Impact Report: the firm is set to achieve net zero in this financial year, three years ahead of its target. ED&I initiatives have also been accelerated as practical measures to improve inclusivity in the workplace are adopted.