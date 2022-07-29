Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Make Land Available for Community Garden Group

Grwp Resilience are enjoying the fruits of their labour this summer thanks to Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society making land available to the group of local Haverfordwest residents for the production of fresh fruit and vegetables as part of a Community Garden.

The Society believes it is the first in the UK to take on such a project.

Just over an acre has been allocated initially on the County Showground in Haverfordwest for the project which has already seen over 40 local residents interested in being part of the group and using the land to grow fruit and vegetables. Some of those interested have been waiting for over ten years for such an opportunity to arise!

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Board Chairman, Mike Davies, said,

“We really look forward to working with these hugely enthusiastic local residents on this project. It is great to see young families already learning from very experienced and knowledgeable growers. Here on the showground we have the valuable resource to kick start the process – fertile soil – and we are delighted to assist. Our charitable objectives cover the valuable opportunities which this great project offer.”

The community garden project came about on the showground following a request to local landowners in the Haverfordwest area from a local resident, retired GP Dr Roger Burns, who was interested in starting a scheme in the area. Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society responded positively to the request and GWRP, a Wales-wide organisation which helps stimulate community engagement and collaboration, then got involved to help officiate the agreement.

The growers have formed their own community interest company called Parc Helyg which is now managing the site. Sian Wells, Co-ordinator, said,

“Thank you to the Society for providing the land and the farmers who ploughed the ground. We have waited ten years to grow food. We are delighted to now be on the land and already seeing the fruits of our labour.”

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society are fully supportive of the community garden project and recognise the value of the health and well-being aspect of the work. During the Covid-19 lockdowns there was a big rise in gardening and outdoor activities including in schools. The health and educational benefits of spending time outside, as well as growing your own food, are obvious.

If anyone is interested in getting involved with the Community Garden please visit the website which will be going live soon: www.parc-helyg.wales