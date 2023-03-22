Geldards Reveals Leading Role on £200m Health and Wellbeing Project

Leading law firm Geldards has revealed its role in the £200m Pentre Awel Health and Wellbeing project which will bring together healthcare, leisure, business, education and research facilities in one location on the Llanelli coastline.

The Pentre Awel development, the first of its scope and size in Wales, will encourage local people to lead healthy active lives by providing world-class medical research and healthcare facilities. Zone 1 of the project, which is due for completion in Autumn 2024, is now underway comprising a new state of the art Llanelli Leisure Centre as well as education, clinical research and business innovation space.

Led by Carmarthenshire County Council, the project which is based at an eighty-three acre site at Delta Lakes, has four planned Zones to include social and affordable housing, assisted living, housing, business space and a 100 plus bed hotel. The project is expected to create over 1,800 jobs locally as well as providing training and apprenticeship opportunities, and generate a £467 million boost for the local economy.

Geldards’ Infrastructure & Construction team, led by Partner Tony Norris advised Carmarthenshire County Council on a range of complex legal issues relating to the construction elements of the project, supported by Claire Laviers, Senior Associate and Grace Day, Solicitor in the Infrastructure & Construction team.

Commenting on Geldards involvement in the project Tony said:

“We are proud to have played such an important role in this project which is of landmark significance to Llanelli. The benefits to the local community are manifold and Geldards were delighted to work closely with Carmarthenshire County Council to get Zone One of the project underway.”

Cllr. Gareth John, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism said: