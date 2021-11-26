Gavin Griffiths Recycling Scoop National Business Award

Fresh from winning family business of the year 2021 at the Swansea Bay Business Awards, the good news keeps on coming across the Gavin Griffiths Group of Companies.

As one of the region’s leading recycling, waste management, haulage and aggregate suppliers, the business has been recognised at a national level.

In a very competitive category at an awards ceremony to honour and reward the UK’s most entrepreneurial and high growth business, up against 1,400 other businesses in the category, the Gavin Griffiths Recycling came out on top at the Growing Business Awards 2021. We were delighted to be announced B2B Business of the Year 2021 at a fantastic ceremony held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.

This latest award is further testimony to the hard work and determination that has seen the business accelerate its growth plans since its birth in 2005.

During the last 18 months, the group has opened its second site, a 40-acre inert recycling facility in Carmarthenshire, complimenting its existing mixed recycling facility in Swansea whilst delivering one of its largest and most prestigious contracts working on the Llangennech railway crash land remediation. The arrival of new staff, additional machinery, plant and 10 new trucks to support the expansion plans have also seen the continued investment into the business.

Whilst keeping our values as a family business, we have continued our community and social values programme, continuing to support grassroots sports, individuals, schools, and charities across south and west Wales.

Gavin Griffiths, Group Managing Director commented;