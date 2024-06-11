Gambit Corporate Finance Expands with New Partner Appointment

An award-winning advisory firm has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Rob Wallace as Partner.

Before joining Gambit Corporate Finance Rob worked for 14 years at Deloitte as a Director within the Lead Advisory M&A team advising entrepreneurs, corporates and private equity on company disposals, acquisitions and M&A strategy.

Rob’s experience includes working with both private and publicly listed companies on transactions ranging from £5 million to £500 million both within the UK and internationally.

Gambit Corporate Finance is the UK’s longest established independent corporate finance advisory firm and the exclusive UK shareholder in Corporate Finance International (CFI), which has almost 300 advisors in 26 offices in 18 countries.

Geraint Rowe, Partner, said:

“In 2023 Gambit Corporate Finance enjoyed the most successful year in its 32-year history, which is testament to the quality of our team and the value added to clients. Together with CFI, we were ranked by Thomson Reuters as number 16 in Europe and number 19 globally for transactions up to €200 million in value. “We have known and been very impressed by Rob for many years and we are delighted that he has joined the firm to contribute to the next stage of its growth.”

Rob said: