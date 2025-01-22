Gambit Advises Bluebay Building Products on Strategic Sale to Wolseley Group

Gambit Corporate Finance acted as lead advisor to the shareholders of Bluebay Building Products on its sale to Wolseley Group, for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2003, Bluebay is a leading UK-wide independent distributor of specialist civil engineering and construction building products, operating from strategically located branches in Cardiff, Luton, Warrington and Gateshead.

Bluebay is led by a management team with substantial experience in the construction products sector and will retain its brand identity, operating as usual with its colleagues and customers.

Simon Gray, Chief Executive Officer at Wolseley Group, said:

“We are delighted to add Bluebay to our portfolio of specialist businesses. Its expertise and provision of market-leading products, combined with its exceptional reputation and strong relationships, will complement our existing businesses and help to ensure first-class service and availability of products is provided to our customers.”

Nigel Howell, Managing Director of Bluebay said:

“The synergies surrounding this acquisition will provide an unparalleled product offering to our sector, supported by industry leading levels of customer service and technical support. The Gambit Team managed the whole deal from start to finish in a highly professional manner, ensuring an excellent outcome.”

Gambit Corporate Finance acted as lead advisor to the shareholders of Bluebay on negotiating, structuring and project managing the transaction. The Gambit team was led by Frank Holmes (Partner), Sam Forman (Partner) and Sean David (Executive).

Frank Holmes, Partner at Gambit Corporate Finance, said:

“We are delighted to have acted for the Bluebay shareholders on this transaction. As a market leader in its field, Bluebay, with its renowned Solco brand and blue-chip civil engineering clients, is well-positioned for continued success. Its acquisition by Wolseley will only further strengthen the business.”

Sam Forman, Partner at Gambit Corporate Finance, added: